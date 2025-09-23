Teeing Off with Tribute: Ryder Cup's Emotional Beginning
The Ryder Cup kicked off with poignant moments, as U.S. Captain Keegan Bradley brought a heartfelt tribute to his team. Europe is aiming for a rare win on U.S. soil, with subtle reminders of past victories. Both teams are gearing up for the week's fierce competition.
- Country:
- United States
The Ryder Cup started off with emotional scenes as U.S. captain Keegan Bradley delivered a significant tribute on the first tee. Before sunrise, Chris Mascali, a New York firefighter, shared his Sept. 11 story with the American team to inspire them. With grandstands soon to be filled, the narrative of resilience set a serious tone for the tournament.
European captain Luke Donald leads his team with a storied history of comebacks, evident in their choice of salmon-colored attire—a nod to past triumphs. Having tasted victory away from home before, Europe is no stranger to the pressures and expectations of performing on foreign soil.
Bradley and Donald, both residing in South Florida, share a deep camaraderie, reflecting on the importance of soaking in the competition. As anticipation builds, both teams sense the weight and pride of representing their continents, eager to leave a lasting mark in this epic contest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assassination Attempt at the Golf Course: The Ryan Routh Saga
India Diversifies Critical Mineral Imports Amid Growing Global Competition
Golconda Masters: A Global Golfing Showcase in Hyderabad
Trial Unfolds: The Plot to Assassinate Trump at Florida Golf Course
Ups and Downs at the FedEx Open de France: Indian Golfers Struggle