Karnataka Names Heavyweights in Ranji Trophy Probables

Karnataka revealed its probables list for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. The list features seasoned India players such as KL Rahul and Prasidh Krishna, who are currently involved in an unofficial Test against Australia A in Lucknow.

The Ranji Trophy season is set to commence on October 15, with Karnataka, placed in Elite Group B, ready to kick off their campaign against eight-time winners, Saurashtra, at Rajkot. Joining Karnataka and Saurashtra in the group are Goa, Kerala (last year's runners-up), Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab.

Former Karnataka cricketer Yere Goud will continue coaching, returning after duties with India Under-19's Australia tour. An extensive 37-member list also includes Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal, and newcomers like R Smaran and KL Shrijith. Meanwhile, former Karnataka player Anand Katti steps up as the new chairman of the state's senior selection committee.