Left Menu

Hardik Pandya Nears 100 T20I Wickets Milestone

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is on the brink of securing his 100th T20I wicket, becoming the second Indian to reach this landmark. He may achieve this during the Asia Cup against Bangladesh, as India competes in the Super Four stage. Arshdeep Singh leads India with 100 T20I wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:15 IST
Hardik Pandya Nears 100 T20I Wickets Milestone
Hardik Pandya. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Indian cricket sensation Hardik Pandya is poised to etch his name in the annals of T20I history by inching closer to his 100-wicket milestone. With just three more wickets required, he stands ready to become the second Indian cricketer to achieve this feat alongside Arshdeep Singh.

Pandya, currently the nation's second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, boasts an impressive 97 wickets from 118 matches. As India faces Bangladesh in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup in Dubai, the 29-year-old could very well seize the opportunity to reach this landmark. His career-best figures stand at 4/16, with three four-wicket hauls in his arsenal.

Leading the pack is Arshdeep Singh, who cemented his place at the top with his 100th wicket against Oman. Meanwhile, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan remains the top T20I wicket-taker globally, with 173 wickets in 103 matches. As Pandya strives for this remarkable achievement, the anticipation builds within the cricketing fraternity.

TRENDING

1
Sealing of Decades-Old Mosque in Rajaji Tiger Reserve

Sealing of Decades-Old Mosque in Rajaji Tiger Reserve

 India
2
Trump Condemns Western Recognition of Palestinian State Amidst Gaza Conflict

Trump Condemns Western Recognition of Palestinian State Amidst Gaza Conflict

 Global
3
Digital Border Revolution: EU's Post-Brexit Entry/Exit System

Digital Border Revolution: EU's Post-Brexit Entry/Exit System

 Global
4
Tragic Drowning of Children in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic Drowning of Children in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025