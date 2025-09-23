Hardik Pandya Nears 100 T20I Wickets Milestone

Indian cricket sensation Hardik Pandya is poised to etch his name in the annals of T20I history by inching closer to his 100-wicket milestone. With just three more wickets required, he stands ready to become the second Indian cricketer to achieve this feat alongside Arshdeep Singh.

Pandya, currently the nation's second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, boasts an impressive 97 wickets from 118 matches. As India faces Bangladesh in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup in Dubai, the 29-year-old could very well seize the opportunity to reach this landmark. His career-best figures stand at 4/16, with three four-wicket hauls in his arsenal.

Leading the pack is Arshdeep Singh, who cemented his place at the top with his 100th wicket against Oman. Meanwhile, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan remains the top T20I wicket-taker globally, with 173 wickets in 103 matches. As Pandya strives for this remarkable achievement, the anticipation builds within the cricketing fraternity.