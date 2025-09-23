India's Young Team Shows Resilience Amidst Controversial Celebrations

During the Asia Cup Super 4s game, India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate expressed immense pride in his team's composed demeanor amidst Pakistan's controversial celebrations. Despite taunts and provocative actions from the rival team, the young Indian squad showcased resilience.

India secured a comfortable six-wicket victory over Pakistan, thanks to Abhishek Sharma's aggressive 74 off 39 balls. However, the match stirred controversy with Pakistan players like Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf indulging in provocative gestures, reminiscent of geopolitical tensions.

Ten Doeschate praised the maturity of players like Shubman Gill and emphasized their focus amid distractions. He acknowledged the external pressures on players, attributing the actions to India's 'No Handshake Policy' post-Pahalgam attacks. Despite this, India's team chose to respond with strategic play on the field.