Left Menu

India's Young Team Shows Resilience Amidst Controversial Celebrations

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate praised the young team for maintaining composure despite controversial celebrations by Pakistan players during the Asia Cup. The team, led by Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, focused on their game plan and won against Pakistan, showing maturity under pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:17 IST
India's Young Team Shows Resilience Amidst Controversial Celebrations
Ryan ten Doeschate
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

During the Asia Cup Super 4s game, India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate expressed immense pride in his team's composed demeanor amidst Pakistan's controversial celebrations. Despite taunts and provocative actions from the rival team, the young Indian squad showcased resilience.

India secured a comfortable six-wicket victory over Pakistan, thanks to Abhishek Sharma's aggressive 74 off 39 balls. However, the match stirred controversy with Pakistan players like Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf indulging in provocative gestures, reminiscent of geopolitical tensions.

Ten Doeschate praised the maturity of players like Shubman Gill and emphasized their focus amid distractions. He acknowledged the external pressures on players, attributing the actions to India's 'No Handshake Policy' post-Pahalgam attacks. Despite this, India's team chose to respond with strategic play on the field.

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

 Global
2
Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Committee

Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Commi...

 Global
3
Cyril Ramaphosa Engages in Talks to Ease U.S. Tariffs

Cyril Ramaphosa Engages in Talks to Ease U.S. Tariffs

 Global
4
Fiston Mayele's Historic Hat-Trick Seals African-Asian-Pacific Cup Triumph

Fiston Mayele's Historic Hat-Trick Seals African-Asian-Pacific Cup Triumph

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025