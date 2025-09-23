Kamindu Mendis Rescues Sri Lanka with Gritty Half-Century
Kamindu Mendis scored a crucial 50 to ensure Sri Lanka reached 133/8 against Pakistan in their Asia Cup Super Fours match. Shaheen Afridi and Hussain Talat's early strikes reduced Sri Lanka to 80/6. Mendis' effort provided much-needed stability, preventing further embarrassment for Sri Lanka.
In a tense Asia Cup Super Fours match against Pakistan, Kamindu Mendis demonstrated resilience, leading Sri Lanka to a formidable 133/8. His innings of 50 was pivotal in steering the team out of dire straits.
The match saw Pakistan's bowlers, Shaheen Afridi and Hussain Talat, making early inroads. Afridi's striking figures of 3/28 and Talat's 2/18 had Sri Lanka reeling at 80/6, seeming certain for a collapse.
However, Mendis' strategic 44-ball performance, featuring three boundaries and two sixes, anchored the innings. His determination saved Sri Lanka from a lower scoring total against Pakistan.
