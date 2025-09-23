Left Menu

Kamindu Mendis Rescues Sri Lanka with Gritty Half-Century

Kamindu Mendis scored a crucial 50 to ensure Sri Lanka reached 133/8 against Pakistan in their Asia Cup Super Fours match. Shaheen Afridi and Hussain Talat's early strikes reduced Sri Lanka to 80/6. Mendis' effort provided much-needed stability, preventing further embarrassment for Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:10 IST
Kamindu Mendis Rescues Sri Lanka with Gritty Half-Century
Kamindu Mendis

In a tense Asia Cup Super Fours match against Pakistan, Kamindu Mendis demonstrated resilience, leading Sri Lanka to a formidable 133/8. His innings of 50 was pivotal in steering the team out of dire straits.

The match saw Pakistan's bowlers, Shaheen Afridi and Hussain Talat, making early inroads. Afridi's striking figures of 3/28 and Talat's 2/18 had Sri Lanka reeling at 80/6, seeming certain for a collapse.

However, Mendis' strategic 44-ball performance, featuring three boundaries and two sixes, anchored the innings. His determination saved Sri Lanka from a lower scoring total against Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

 Global
2
Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Committee

Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Commi...

 Global
3
Cyril Ramaphosa Engages in Talks to Ease U.S. Tariffs

Cyril Ramaphosa Engages in Talks to Ease U.S. Tariffs

 Global
4
Fiston Mayele's Historic Hat-Trick Seals African-Asian-Pacific Cup Triumph

Fiston Mayele's Historic Hat-Trick Seals African-Asian-Pacific Cup Triumph

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025