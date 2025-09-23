Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer's Temporary Red-Ball Cricket Hiatus

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has temporarily withdrawn from red-ball cricket, citing back issues. He informed selectors and withdrew from the upcoming home Test series against the West Indies. Iyer, facing ongoing discomfort, will be evaluated at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:38 IST
Shreyas Iyer's Temporary Red-Ball Cricket Hiatus
Shreyas Iyer
  • Country:
  • India

Shreyas Iyer, India's middle-order batter, has communicated to chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar his inability to cope with the strains of red-ball cricket due to a stiff back. As a result, he has withdrawn his name from the upcoming home Test series against the West Indies.

Iyer, who recently resigned from an unofficial Test with Australia A in Lucknow, has signaled a hiatus from red-ball matches. Initially, he had been slated to captain India A, with Dhruv Jurel taking his place in his absence.

The situation casts doubt over Iyer's participation in the Ranji Trophy starting October 15. He is scheduled for a medical evaluation and recovery process at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, as his back issues are not new, having troubled him last domestic season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

 Global
2
Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Committee

Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Commi...

 Global
3
Cyril Ramaphosa Engages in Talks to Ease U.S. Tariffs

Cyril Ramaphosa Engages in Talks to Ease U.S. Tariffs

 Global
4
Fiston Mayele's Historic Hat-Trick Seals African-Asian-Pacific Cup Triumph

Fiston Mayele's Historic Hat-Trick Seals African-Asian-Pacific Cup Triumph

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025