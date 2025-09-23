Shreyas Iyer's Temporary Red-Ball Cricket Hiatus

Shreyas Iyer, India's middle-order batter, has communicated to chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar his inability to cope with the strains of red-ball cricket due to a stiff back. As a result, he has withdrawn his name from the upcoming home Test series against the West Indies.

Iyer, who recently resigned from an unofficial Test with Australia A in Lucknow, has signaled a hiatus from red-ball matches. Initially, he had been slated to captain India A, with Dhruv Jurel taking his place in his absence.

The situation casts doubt over Iyer's participation in the Ranji Trophy starting October 15. He is scheduled for a medical evaluation and recovery process at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, as his back issues are not new, having troubled him last domestic season.

