League Cup Drama: Isak Nets First Goal, Ekitike Sees Red, Liverpool Triumphs
Alexander Isak scored his first goal for Liverpool in a 2-1 victory against Southampton in the League Cup, with Hugo Ekitike netting the winner before being sent off. The game at Anfield saw exciting moments as Liverpool progressed to the fourth round amidst notable performances across other clubs in the competition.
In a thrilling League Cup encounter at Anfield, Alexander Isak marked his Liverpool debut with a pivotal goal, as the hosts overcame Southampton 2-1. The Swede, a record signing from Newcastle United, found the back of the net in the 43rd minute. Hugo Ekitike, who secured the winner, was later sent off for excessive celebration.
The match was a rollercoaster of emotions as Southampton's Shea Charles equalized in the 76th minute following a midfield error. However, a determined Liverpool outfit ensured their 100% start to the season continued, courtesy of Ekitike's decisive strike five minutes from time.
Elsewhere in the League Cup, Chelsea survived an early scare to defeat Lincoln City 2-1, while Brighton & Hove Albion trounced Barnsley 6-0. Notable upsets included Cardiff City's victory over Burnley and Wrexham's win against Reading, granting them a spot in the fourth round alongside other clubs vying for league supremacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sports News Recap: Key Updates in Basketball, Football, and More
Sports Highlights: Dynamic Ryder Cup, Shock in MLB, and NFL Dramatic Returns
Super Cup Kicks Off a New Era for Indian Football
Reviving the Waves: Gobind Sagar Lake's Water Sports Comeback
Big Moves and Major Setbacks: Latest in Sports Highlights