Ahmedabad Aims to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games with Ambitious Bid

India has proposed hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, presented by a delegation led by Gujarat's Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi and IOA President P T Usha. The bid promises a centenary celebration with a focus on inclusivity, sustainability, and a lasting legacy for the Commonwealth Sport Movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-09-2025 08:26 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 08:26 IST
India has officially pitched Ahmedabad as the prospective host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking the event's centennial anniversary. The proposal was presented in London by a delegation headed by Gujarat's Minister of Sports Harsh Sanghavi and Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha.

The bid emphasizes a compact, sustainable event framework featuring first-rate venues and accommodation. It aligns with the Games Reset principles, stressing affordability, inclusivity, and gender equity, while prioritizing the integration of para-sport and human rights protections for a long-term legacy.

Describing the bid as a significant milestone for both Gujarat and India, officials highlighted its potential to inspire youth and contribute to the Commonwealth Movement's future. The initiative has secured backing from the national and Gujarat governments and aims to set a global standard for inclusive and impactful games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

