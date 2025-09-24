Liverpool's Rising Star Faces Setback in Debut Match
Giovanni Leoni, an 18-year-old Liverpool defender, left the field injured during his debut match against Southampton. Leoni had joined the team from Parma and seemed in pain after an awkward fall. Further medical assessments are anticipated to determine the injury's extent.
Liverpool's promising young defender, Giovanni Leoni, faced an unfortunate injury during his debut match against Southampton. The 18-year-old departed the game on a stretcher after landing awkwardly.
In a game that saw Liverpool secure a 2-1 victory, Leoni made his first appearance since joining from Parma, only to be sidelined in the 81st minute.
Liverpool coach Arne Slot noted the situation's grim outlook, with plans for the player to undergo an MRI scan. With emotions running high, everyone's hoping for a swift recovery and return to the field for Leoni.
