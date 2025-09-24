Left Menu

Liverpool's Rising Star Faces Setback in Debut Match

Giovanni Leoni, an 18-year-old Liverpool defender, left the field injured during his debut match against Southampton. Leoni had joined the team from Parma and seemed in pain after an awkward fall. Further medical assessments are anticipated to determine the injury's extent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 24-09-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 09:33 IST
Liverpool's Rising Star Faces Setback in Debut Match
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool's promising young defender, Giovanni Leoni, faced an unfortunate injury during his debut match against Southampton. The 18-year-old departed the game on a stretcher after landing awkwardly.

In a game that saw Liverpool secure a 2-1 victory, Leoni made his first appearance since joining from Parma, only to be sidelined in the 81st minute.

Liverpool coach Arne Slot noted the situation's grim outlook, with plans for the player to undergo an MRI scan. With emotions running high, everyone's hoping for a swift recovery and return to the field for Leoni.

TRENDING

1
Luxury Car Smuggling Probe: Actor Amit Chakkalackal in the Spotlight

Luxury Car Smuggling Probe: Actor Amit Chakkalackal in the Spotlight

 India
2
Singtel Apologizes for Optus Outage Affecting Emergency Calls

Singtel Apologizes for Optus Outage Affecting Emergency Calls

 Global
3
Samsung's ESG Fund Faces Challenges Amid Strict Criteria

Samsung's ESG Fund Faces Challenges Amid Strict Criteria

 South Korea
4
Anna Breman: New Zealand's First Female Central Bank Governor

Anna Breman: New Zealand's First Female Central Bank Governor

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025