India Dominates Asia Cup 2025: A Class Apart from Rivals

Anil Chaudhary, a former umpire, praises India's superior performance in the Asia Cup 2025, underlining their strong form. Despite T20's unpredictable nature, India showcased dominance over their rivals, notably overpowering Pakistan twice. Abhishek Sharma's stellar innings earned him 'Player of the Match' as India advanced towards the finals.

Updated: 24-09-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 10:37 IST
Anil Chaudhary (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former international umpire Anil Chaudhary has asserted that India's performance in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 sets them apart from their competitors. Reflecting on the tournament, Chaudhary remarked, "I predicted India would face Sri Lanka in the finals. India's play signifies a significant gap between them and other teams."

Chaudhary also acknowledged the unpredictable nature of the T20 format, cautioning against overconfidence. "T20 is a format where predictions often fail. Even two or three players can alter the game's outcome, showcasing how individual performances can change the course," he explained.

India has been dominating their opponents throughout the Asia Cup, starting their campaign with a decisive win over the UAE. They then triumphed over their arch-rivals, Pakistan, and defeated Oman in their final Group A match. In their first Super Fours game, India outclassed Pakistan again and now faces Bangladesh next in Dubai.

In their recent match, India opted to field first. Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman early but bounced back with a 72-run stand between Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub. Pakistan posted 171/5 in their 20 overs, with notable contributions from Mohammed Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf. Shivam Dube led India's bowling attack with 2/33.

During their run chase, India quickly took control, with Abhishek Sharma scoring 74 off 39 balls and Shubman Gill adding 47 runs. Despite Haris Rauf's efforts for Pakistan, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya sealed India's win with seven balls to spare. Abhishek Sharma was rightfully named 'Player of the Match' for his explosive innings.

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

