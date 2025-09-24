Left Menu

Nottingham Forest's European Return After Three Decades

Nottingham Forest embarks on its first European competition since the mid-90s, facing Real Betis in the Europa League. Under new coach Ange Postecoglou, the team seeks its inaugural win after taking over from Nuno Espírito Santo. Forest's participation came after UEFA controversially demoted Crystal Palace.

24-09-2025
Nottingham Forest steps back into European football after a 30-year hiatus, opening their Europa League campaign against Spain's Real Betis. The Premier League side last played on this stage in the 1995-96 UEFA Cup, now the competition's precursor.

This marks an important match as Forest looks for their first win under new coach Ange Postecoglou, who stepped into the role following Nuno Espírito Santo's dismissal. Despite winning the Europa League for Tottenham, Postecoglou was let go after a dismal Premier League performance.

Significantly, Forest gained their spot over Crystal Palace, the FA Cup winners, due to UEFA's decision relating to ownership rules. Simultaneously, top teams across Europe, including Roma and Celtic, are poised to kick-start their campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

