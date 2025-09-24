Gianfranco Zola: From Chelsea Legend to Ryder Cup Surprise
Gianfranco Zola, Chelsea soccer legend, takes on a surprising role at the Ryder Cup, driving a cart for European vice-captain Francesco Molinari. His presence has stirred excitement among the team, with veteran Justin Rose feeling 'starstruck.' Zola's experience may provide key insights during the competition.
In an unexpected twist, former Chelsea soccer legend Gianfranco Zola has appeared at the Ryder Cup, assuming the role of cart driver for Europe's vice-captain, Francesco Molinari, at Bethpage Black.
Zola, celebrated for his football prowess at Stamford Bridge from 1996-2003, will now engage with the sport of golf, becoming a surprising figure within Europe's backroom team. His appearance has already left a significant impact on Team Europe, particularly on veteran golfer Justin Rose, who admitted to being 'starstruck.'
Zola's role, while not officially on the coaching staff, could become pivotal. Europe aims to reclaim the Ryder Cup with a road victory, their first since 2012. With Zola's experience in handling high-pressure situations, Rose believes his insights could be invaluable should a critical moment arise during the competition.
