UEFA Reduces Ban on FK Arsenal Tivat Amid Match-Fixing Scandal

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has reduced FK Arsenal Tivat's ban from 10 to 7 years following pressure from an appeal regarding match-fixing allegations.

The club's fine was also cut to 400,000 euros after an investigation into unethical practices during their Conference League qualifying tie with Alashkert FC.

The lifetime bans remain intact for player Nikola Celebic and official Ranko Krgovic, but goalkeeper Dusan Puletic's suspension has been annulled.

