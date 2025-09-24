UEFA Reduces Ban on FK Arsenal Tivat Amid Match-Fixing Scandal
FK Arsenal Tivat's ban from UEFA competitions was reduced from 10 to 7 years and their fine from 500,000 to 400,000 euros following an appeal against match-fixing charges. Goalkeeper Dusan Puletic's suspension was annulled, while player Nikola Celebic and official Ranko Krgovic remain banned for life.
UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has reduced FK Arsenal Tivat's ban from 10 to 7 years following pressure from an appeal regarding match-fixing allegations.
The club's fine was also cut to 400,000 euros after an investigation into unethical practices during their Conference League qualifying tie with Alashkert FC.
The lifetime bans remain intact for player Nikola Celebic and official Ranko Krgovic, but goalkeeper Dusan Puletic's suspension has been annulled.
