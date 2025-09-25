Left Menu

India Dominates Bangladesh to Secure Asia Cup Final Spot

India advanced to the Asia Cup final by defeating Bangladesh by 41 runs, showcasing a strong performance despite initial setbacks with their score. Abhishek Sharma's 75 set the pace, with bowlers compensating by dismissing Bangladesh for 127. The decisive match outcome ensures India's unbeaten streak continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 25-09-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a commanding performance, India secured a spot in the Asia Cup final after defeating Bangladesh by 41 runs during the Super Fours stage. The reigning champions, maintaining an unblemished record in the tournament, initially posted 168-6, a score they might have hoped would be higher given their strong start.

Bangladesh's Saif Hassan put up a resistance with a noteworthy 69, yet their team was ultimately bowled out for 127 runs in 19.3 overs. The victory underlines India's continued dominance in the eight-team series and sets up a final showdown against the winner of Bangladesh versus Pakistan.

India's Abhishek Sharma, who anchored the innings with a rapid 75, found fortuitous luck when dropped early by Bangladesh's acting captain, Jaker Ali. Key contributions from the team's bowlers ensured Bangladesh could not pose a greater challenge, reinforcing India's robust credentials in this format.

(With inputs from agencies.)

