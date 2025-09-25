Left Menu

Fernando Alonso Considers Retirement: Will 2024 Be His Final Lap?

Formula One driver Fernando Alonso is contemplating retirement after the 2024 season if his team, Aston Martin, has a strong performance year. The 45-year-old Spanish driver, a two-time world champion, expressed that achieving competitiveness would be an ideal moment to end his illustrious racing career.

Spanish Formula One sensation Fernando Alonso is contemplating retirement at the end of 2024, contingent on how competitive his Aston Martin team performs. The historic racer, turning 45 next July, has hinted at the possibility of stepping away from the grid should his team reach peak performance.

Alonso revealed in an interview on the team's website that achieving a competitive season would mark an ideal point to end his vibrant career, highlighting the allure of departing the sport on a high note. The esteemed double world champion has long sought a winning edge in recent years, fostering a desire to bow out in style.

Currently in partnership with Honda, which introduces a new engine era for Aston Martin, Alonso, who joined the team in 2023, eyes his potential final curtain call if competitiveness aligns. As a multi-talented driver, his career boasts Grand Prix wins and notable appearances at Le Mans and the iconic Indianapolis 500.

