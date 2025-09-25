Left Menu

All Blacks Aim for Redemption at Eden Park

New Zealand's Scott Barrett is out of the Eden Park test against Australia due to a shoulder injury. Veteran players return to the All Blacks squad following their defeat by South Africa. Robertson anticipates a challenging match as both teams aim to secure the Bledisloe Cup.

New Zealand's national rugby team, the All Blacks, faces pivotal changes in their lineup for the upcoming Rugby Championship test against Australia at Eden Park. Captain Scott Barrett is sidelined with a shoulder injury, prompting Fabian Holland to step in as lock. The alteration follows a historic 43-10 loss to South Africa.

Head coach Scott Robertson has refrained from extensive changes, reinstating seasoned players including Codie Taylor and Patrick Tuipulotu. Cameron Roigard returns as scrumhalf, while Caleb Clarke and Damian McKenzie see strategic positional adjustments ahead of the Bledisloe Cup clash. Robertson emphasizes the importance of the match against arch-rivals Australia, who aim to snap a long losing streak at Eden Park.

The stage is set for a high-stakes encounter, with both teams vying for supremacy in the Rugby Championship standings. New Zealand seeks to maintain its dominance at Eden Park since 1994, while Australia targets their first victory at the venue since 1986. Robertson counts on a refreshed bench and experienced leaders to steer the All Blacks to a significant win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

