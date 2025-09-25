Left Menu

Soccer-Arteta says more to come from Eze after he opens Arsenal account

Eberechi Eze scored his first goal for Arsenal in their 2-0 League Cup win over Port Vale on Wednesday and manager Mikel Arteta said the attacking midfielder will deliver more "magic moments" when he clicks with his new teammates.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 08:53 IST
Soccer-Arteta says more to come from Eze after he opens Arsenal account

Eberechi Eze scored his first goal for Arsenal in their 2-0 League Cup win over Port Vale on Wednesday and manager Mikel Arteta said the attacking midfielder will deliver more "magic moments" when he clicks with his new teammates. Eze, signed from Crystal Palace for a reported 68 million pounds ($91.52 million) last month, opened the scoring against the third-tier side in the eighth minute with a deft side-footed finish before Leandro Trossard killed the game off late on.

Arteta said Eze had been calm and comfortable in possession against a well-organised side. "He played very centrally against a team that's obviously with a 5-4-1, they are super compact inside, it's not easy to find spaces but he's very capable with the ball," Arteta told reporters.

"He still needs a little more time with those guys to understand the timings, especially the things that he needs to do. "Then actions like that will be more consistent and better for us. In general, very good - there is still a lot more to give ...,

"At the end, what we want to do with him is to get him in positions, in spaces, that he can create his magic moments and the difference in the team." Arsenal, who host Brighton in the next round, visit Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.

($1 = 0.7430 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global
2
Make in India transformed India into a global manufacturing powerhouse: Piyush Goyal

Make in India transformed India into a global manufacturing powerhouse: Piyu...

 India
3
Kolkata: Heavy rainfall leads to severe waterlogging in parts of city

Kolkata: Heavy rainfall leads to severe waterlogging in parts of city

 India
4
Don't spoil peaceful atmosphere of Maharashtra: Nitesh Rane

Don't spoil peaceful atmosphere of Maharashtra: Nitesh Rane

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

Why Women Entrepreneurs in Peru Lag in Informal Firms but Match Men at the Top

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025