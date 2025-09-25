Soccer-Arteta says more to come from Eze after he opens Arsenal account

Eberechi Eze scored his first goal for Arsenal in their 2-0 League Cup win over Port Vale on Wednesday and manager Mikel Arteta said the attacking midfielder will deliver more "magic moments" when he clicks with his new teammates. Eze, signed from Crystal Palace for a reported 68 million pounds ($91.52 million) last month, opened the scoring against the third-tier side in the eighth minute with a deft side-footed finish before Leandro Trossard killed the game off late on.

Arteta said Eze had been calm and comfortable in possession against a well-organised side. "He played very centrally against a team that's obviously with a 5-4-1, they are super compact inside, it's not easy to find spaces but he's very capable with the ball," Arteta told reporters.

"He still needs a little more time with those guys to understand the timings, especially the things that he needs to do. "Then actions like that will be more consistent and better for us. In general, very good - there is still a lot more to give ...,

"At the end, what we want to do with him is to get him in positions, in spaces, that he can create his magic moments and the difference in the team." Arsenal, who host Brighton in the next round, visit Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.

($1 = 0.7430 pounds)

