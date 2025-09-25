Lisa Keightley Joins Mumbai Indians: A New Era in Women's Cricket
Mumbai Indians appointed former Australia cricketer Lisa Keightley as the head coach for their women's team. Keightley is a celebrated figure in women's cricket, having been part of Australia's World Cup-winning squads and coached both Australian and England teams. Her appointment opens a new chapter for the team.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Indians have announced the appointment of Lisa Keightley, a former Australian cricketer and respected coach, to helm their women's team. Keightley, a two-time World Cup winner with Australia, brings a wealth of experience, having coached national teams and top global leagues.
This strategic move aims to bolster Mumbai Indians' already stellar reputation in the Women's Premier League (WPL), where they have claimed two titles within three seasons. The appointment is seen as an effort to reach new heights and enrich the team's legacy of excellence.
Owner Nita Ambani expressed her excitement at welcoming Keightley, noting her inspiring leadership in women's cricket. Keightley reciprocated the sentiment, eager to contribute to the team's continued success and influence on and off the field.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
England Set for Historic Women's Rugby World Cup Showdown Against Canada
India Shines at ISSF Junior World Cup with Prone Podium Sweep
From World Cup to Ryder Cup: Soccer great Gianfranco Zola gives European team a lift
New Zealand Prepares for ICC Women’s ODI World Cup with Warm-Up Matches
India's Women Cricketers Amp Up Fielding Skills Ahead of World Cup