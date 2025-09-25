Lisa Keightley Joins Mumbai Indians: A New Era in Women's Cricket

Mumbai Indians have announced the appointment of Lisa Keightley, a former Australian cricketer and respected coach, to helm their women's team. Keightley, a two-time World Cup winner with Australia, brings a wealth of experience, having coached national teams and top global leagues.

This strategic move aims to bolster Mumbai Indians' already stellar reputation in the Women's Premier League (WPL), where they have claimed two titles within three seasons. The appointment is seen as an effort to reach new heights and enrich the team's legacy of excellence.

Owner Nita Ambani expressed her excitement at welcoming Keightley, noting her inspiring leadership in women's cricket. Keightley reciprocated the sentiment, eager to contribute to the team's continued success and influence on and off the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)