Jasprit Bumrah to Lead India's Pace Attack in Test Series Against West Indies

As India gears up for the home Test series against the West Indies, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar has confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah, the ace fast bowler, will be leading the attack. The series, kicking off on October 2 in Ahmedabad, consists of two pivotal matches.

Addressing concerns about Bumrah's fitness and readiness, Agarkar assured fans, "He's available for both Test matches. After a substantial break post the England tour and missing out on the fifth Test, Bumrah is eager to hit the ground running." Agarkar emphasized Bumrah's fitness despite a short gap following India's Asia Cup final on September 28.

On managing Bumrah's workload, Agarkar acknowledged the challenges amid a packed schedule, prioritizing the bowler's fitness without compromising on the team's needs. "While we prioritize his well-being, the team comes first. With major tournaments ahead, we'll handle his participation carefully," Agarkar expressed. As India commences their World Test Championship journey, Bumrah's role becomes crucial in maintaining the momentum after drawing 2-2 against England.

