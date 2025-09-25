Left Menu

Women's World Cup: A Seismic Moment for Cricket

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt anticipates that the Women's World Cup could transform cricket in India if the home team triumphs. The tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, promises intense competition and excitement. Sciver-Brunt emphasizes the significance of the World Cup and shares her eagerness to lead her team.

25-09-2025
England cricket captain Nat Sciver-Brunt envisions a transformative impact for women's cricket in India if the host nation clinches victory in the upcoming Women's World Cup. Anticipation builds as the tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, approaches its start on September 30.

Reflecting on the 2017 final where India narrowly lost to England, Sciver-Brunt, who played a key role in her team's victory, is determined to lead her squad to success again. 'We aim to reach the business end of the competition and give it our all,' she states in an ICC column.

Highlighting the unique excitement of playing in India, Sciver-Brunt notes the intense competition and the challenges of adapting to conditions. With her experienced squad and strategic coaching, she remains hopeful to claim England's fifth World Cup trophy at this landmark event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

