Indian Junior Badminton Stars Set to Shine in Chengdu

India gears up for another promising chapter in badminton as Asian U-15 champion Tanvi Patri and former champion Bornil Changmai spearhead a robust 36-member contingent for the Badminton Asia U17 and U15 Championships in Chengdu, China, scheduled from October 21-26, 2025. Having clinched multiple medals in the past editions, the team is resolute on securing more podium finishes this year.

The selection was influenced by performances at the Ashwani Gupta Memorial All India Sub Junior (U-15 & U-17) Ranking Badminton Tournament 2025, held in Panchkula, Haryana. The squad blends experienced athletes with fresh talent, emphasizing the depth of India's junior badminton development. "Our juniors' success in continental championships underscores the strength of our training programs," stated Sanjay Mishra, Secretary General of the Badminton Association of India.

Standout athletes include Sharayu Ranjane, who will compete in all U-15 categories, pairing with Soyara Shelar in girls' doubles and with Hemanth Sri Sammetla in mixed doubles. Punith S and Deepak Raj Aditi will also feature prominently in U-17 doubles events. The comprehensive squad is poised to continue India's proud tradition of excelling on the Asian stage.