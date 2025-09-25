Coach Jamil Calls for Harmony Between Clubs and National Team

Indian men's football coach Khalid Jamil has called for collaboration between clubs and the All India Football Federation to address the issue of player commitments. The coach's concerns arise after 14 players from three Indian Super League teams delayed joining the national camp for the crucial Asian Cup qualifying matches.

Jamil expressed the need for a constructive dialogue to balance club and national responsibilities. As players join the camp intermittently, the training regime faces disruptions, particularly in defensive positions. He emphasized the importance of teamwork and clear communication with clubs to streamline planning.

India prepares for two vital fixtures against Singapore in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup Final Round Qualifiers. Jamil, who had a successful debut guiding the team to third place in the CAFA Nations Cup, underlined the need for positive results to boost their qualification campaign.