Left Menu

Coach Jamil Calls for Harmony Between Clubs and National Team

Indian men's football coach Khalid Jamil urged clubs and the All India Football Federation to harmonize club and national team obligations following delays in player releases for the Asian Cup qualifiers. Despite challenges with player availability, Jamil remains optimistic about achieving success in the upcoming fixtures against Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:05 IST
Coach Jamil Calls for Harmony Between Clubs and National Team
Khalid Jamil
  • Country:
  • India

Indian men's football coach Khalid Jamil has called for collaboration between clubs and the All India Football Federation to address the issue of player commitments. The coach's concerns arise after 14 players from three Indian Super League teams delayed joining the national camp for the crucial Asian Cup qualifying matches.

Jamil expressed the need for a constructive dialogue to balance club and national responsibilities. As players join the camp intermittently, the training regime faces disruptions, particularly in defensive positions. He emphasized the importance of teamwork and clear communication with clubs to streamline planning.

India prepares for two vital fixtures against Singapore in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup Final Round Qualifiers. Jamil, who had a successful debut guiding the team to third place in the CAFA Nations Cup, underlined the need for positive results to boost their qualification campaign.

TRENDING

1
Viktor Hovland: Golf's UFO Enthusiast Finds Celestial Focus

Viktor Hovland: Golf's UFO Enthusiast Finds Celestial Focus

 Global
2
Storm Clouds Over Punjab Assembly: Floods and Financial Feuds

Storm Clouds Over Punjab Assembly: Floods and Financial Feuds

 India
3
Gujarat's Chintan Shibir: Paving the Path to Progressive Governance

Gujarat's Chintan Shibir: Paving the Path to Progressive Governance

 India
4
Tensions Soar: US Fighter Jets Intercept Russian Warplanes Near Alaska

Tensions Soar: US Fighter Jets Intercept Russian Warplanes Near Alaska

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025