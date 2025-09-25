Left Menu

Alexander Isak Set for Premier League Debut Amid Liverpool's Run

Alexander Isak is poised to make his Premier League debut for Liverpool against Crystal Palace, stepping in for suspended Hugo Ekitike. The Sweden forward, who joined Liverpool in a record transfer, is being gradually integrated by coach Arne Slot. Isak's initial performances in domestic competitions have been promising.

Updated: 25-09-2025 17:09 IST
Alexander Isak
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Alexander Isak could make his much-anticipated Premier League debut for Liverpool against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Having joined the team for a British record transfer fee of $170 million, Isak's inclusion comes as fellow striker Hugo Ekitike faces a suspension after being red-carded for a celebration misstep.

Liverpool coach Arne Slot has been carefully managing Isak's introduction to the team following a hectic offseason. The forward has already made his presence felt in other competitions, such as the Champions League and the English League Cup, where he netted his first goal for Liverpool earlier this week.

The Liverpool squad remains the only one holding a perfect record in the league, having overcome competitive fixtures, yet they face a stern test against a Palace side responsible for defeating them in the recent Community Shield. Isak's sharp form will be crucial as they navigate this challenging schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

