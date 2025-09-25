Left Menu

India Women's Cricket Team: A New Era of Confidence and Commitment

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana emphasizes a transformative belief within the women's cricket team, where every player sees herself as a potential match-winner. With a renewed focus on fitness and preparation, the team aims to end their World Cup jinx. The Women's Premier League has bolstered their confidence in facing large crowds.

Updated: 25-09-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:39 IST
In a significant shift for India's women's cricket team, Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana remarks on a burgeoning belief among players, each seeing herself as a potential match-winner. This evolution stems from an increased focus on fitness and meticulous preparation, setting the stage as they aim to finally clinch their World Cup title.

As India prepares to open their campaign against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on September 30, Mandhana reflects on how the last T20 World Cup deeply impacted her. Determined to transform that experience, the team has implemented strategic changes in fitness and nutrition to enhance their performance.

Highlighting the changes since her debut and the evolution of women's cricket in India, Mandhana notes the impact of the Women's Premier League. The league has helped players become accustomed to enthusiastic crowds, providing an added advantage as they gear up to tackle the pressures of the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

