Bengal Tigers Gear Up for Thrilling HIL 2026 with Star-Studded Squads

In a major announcement on Thursday, the Bengal Tigers revealed their team line-up for the Hockey India League 2026 after a captivating player auction in New Delhi. The event was marked by fierce bidding battles, particularly for top players Agustina Gorzelany and Valentina R. R. de los Llanos, highlighting the excitement and strategic planning for the upcoming season.

The Tigers have strategically retained key players from last season to maintain continuity and enhance experience within the squads. The team owner, Rahul Todi, and the coaching staff, including Head Coach Deepak Thakur, ensured selections aligned with the Tigers' commitment to dynamic and competitive play.

The men's line-up boasts notable names like Jugraj Singh and Sukhjeet Singh, while the women's team features stars such as Vandana Katariya and Lalremsiami. Preparations are set to begin as the Bengal Tigers aim to build on last year's title win and improve their performance in the women's competition.

