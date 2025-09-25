Left Menu

Bengal Tigers Gear Up for Thrilling HIL 2026 with Star-Studded Squads

The Bengal Tigers announced their team line-up for the Hockey India League 2026, following a vibrant player auction in New Delhi. The team blends experienced internationals and budding talents. Notable acquisitions include Agustina Gorzelany and Valentina R. R. de los Llanos. Training will commence to defend their title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:38 IST
Bengal Tigers Gear Up for Thrilling HIL 2026 with Star-Studded Squads
Bengal Tigers logo. (Photo: Bengal Tigers/Hockey India League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major announcement on Thursday, the Bengal Tigers revealed their team line-up for the Hockey India League 2026 after a captivating player auction in New Delhi. The event was marked by fierce bidding battles, particularly for top players Agustina Gorzelany and Valentina R. R. de los Llanos, highlighting the excitement and strategic planning for the upcoming season.

The Tigers have strategically retained key players from last season to maintain continuity and enhance experience within the squads. The team owner, Rahul Todi, and the coaching staff, including Head Coach Deepak Thakur, ensured selections aligned with the Tigers' commitment to dynamic and competitive play.

The men's line-up boasts notable names like Jugraj Singh and Sukhjeet Singh, while the women's team features stars such as Vandana Katariya and Lalremsiami. Preparations are set to begin as the Bengal Tigers aim to build on last year's title win and improve their performance in the women's competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Arises Over Police Remarks About Meena Community

Controversy Arises Over Police Remarks About Meena Community

 India
2
Solarworld Energy's IPO Sparks Massive Investor Interest

Solarworld Energy's IPO Sparks Massive Investor Interest

 India
3
Abbas Pledges Global Cooperation for Peace in Gaza

Abbas Pledges Global Cooperation for Peace in Gaza

 Global
4
India's Path to AI Self-Reliance: Bridging Technology and Language

India's Path to AI Self-Reliance: Bridging Technology and Language

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025