Rory McIlroy: Leading Europe with Passion and Legacy at Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy, the most experienced player at this year's Ryder Cup, has emerged as a leader for Team Europe. The Northern Irishman highlighted the historical stakes at Bethpage Black, emphasizing the importance of playing for history.

Having completed his career Grand Slam at Augusta this year, McIlroy is determined to lead Europe to victory on Long Island with the same passion he displayed at the Masters. McIlroy, who has participated in more Ryder Cups than anyone else on the current teams, spoke about creating a legacy for future European players.

As a young participant in the 'Miracle at Medinah' in 2012, McIlroy's attachment to this iconic golf event has deepened over time. His leadership and sportsmanship resonate strongly with both his teammates and followers, despite past controversies. "All I want to do is try and put blue points on the board," he stated, focusing on bringing success to his team over individual rivalries.

