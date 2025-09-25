Left Menu

Sangakkara Steps Up: A New Era for Rajasthan Royals

Kumar Sangakkara, a legendary Sri Lankan cricketer, will take over the coaching duties for Rajasthan Royals following Rahul Dravid's departure. Sangakkara, who has served as the team's Director of Cricket since 2021, aims to revitalize the franchise with new strategies while addressing leadership changes within the team.

Updated: 25-09-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:20 IST
Sri Lankan cricket legend Kumar Sangakkara is set to take on the role of head coach for the Rajasthan Royals, following Rahul Dravid's departure. Having been the franchise's Director of Cricket since 2021, Sangakkara is poised to fill this significant void.

During his tenure, the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals qualified for the playoffs twice and even reached the IPL final in 2022, though they were defeated by Gujarat Titans. Now, Sangakkara's primary challenge will be addressing RR's captaincy issues, particularly in light of Samson's request to leave after 2025.

Sangakkara's appointment marks a pivotal moment for RR as he aims to incorporate new tactics and bolster the team's performance ahead of the 2026 season. With his wealth of experience, there is optimism surrounding the future of Rajasthan Royals in the IPL landscape.

