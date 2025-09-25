Left Menu

Sri Lanka Batters Brace for India's Spin Challenge Ahead of Asia Cup Game

Sri Lanka's batting coach, Thilina Kandamby, emphasizes the need for a positive mindset to counter India's spinners in their Asia Cup match. Despite being out of the finals race after consecutive losses, Sri Lanka aims to tackle India's skillful spin attack led by Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Axar Patel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:25 IST
Sri Lanka Batters Brace for India's Spin Challenge Ahead of Asia Cup Game
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In anticipation of their upcoming Asia Cup game against India, Sri Lanka's batting coach, Thilina Kandamby, highlights the importance of his team adopting a positive mindset to face India's formidable spin attack on Friday.

Having already faced elimination following two losses in the Super 4 stage, Sri Lanka seeks to conclude their tournament on a positive note while India prepares for the finals. India's spin trio, including Kuldeep Yadav, has proven challenging for opponents.

Kandamby remains optimistic, citing his team's experience with spin bowling, and while acknowledging India's skilled bowlers, he believes a positive approach can transcend these challenges. He reflected on past performances, noting a few setbacks despite some strong individual efforts.

TRENDING

1
Railways Roll Out Major Cleanliness Drive Under Special Campaign 5.0

Railways Roll Out Major Cleanliness Drive Under Special Campaign 5.0

 India
2
Impending Government Shutdown Sparks Intense Political Battle in Washington

Impending Government Shutdown Sparks Intense Political Battle in Washington

 United States
3
Amazon Prime Settlement: A Landmark FTC Win Against Deceptive Practices

Amazon Prime Settlement: A Landmark FTC Win Against Deceptive Practices

 Global
4
Suspended IAS Officer Vinay Choubey Seeks Bail in Corruption Case

Suspended IAS Officer Vinay Choubey Seeks Bail in Corruption Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025