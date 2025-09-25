Sri Lanka Batters Brace for India's Spin Challenge Ahead of Asia Cup Game
Sri Lanka's batting coach, Thilina Kandamby, emphasizes the need for a positive mindset to counter India's spinners in their Asia Cup match. Despite being out of the finals race after consecutive losses, Sri Lanka aims to tackle India's skillful spin attack led by Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Axar Patel.
In anticipation of their upcoming Asia Cup game against India, Sri Lanka's batting coach, Thilina Kandamby, highlights the importance of his team adopting a positive mindset to face India's formidable spin attack on Friday.
Having already faced elimination following two losses in the Super 4 stage, Sri Lanka seeks to conclude their tournament on a positive note while India prepares for the finals. India's spin trio, including Kuldeep Yadav, has proven challenging for opponents.
Kandamby remains optimistic, citing his team's experience with spin bowling, and while acknowledging India's skilled bowlers, he believes a positive approach can transcend these challenges. He reflected on past performances, noting a few setbacks despite some strong individual efforts.