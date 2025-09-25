India's Golden Sweep at ISSF Junior World Cup

India's youthful shooters demonstrated remarkable skill at the ISSF Junior World Cup, dominating the women's 50m rifle prone event by sweeping all three medals. Anushka Thokur took gold with an impressive score of 621.6, while Anshika and Aadhya Agrawal secured silver and bronze, respectively.

In the men's category, Individual Neutral Athlete Kamil Nuriakhmetov claimed gold, but India's Deependra Singh Shekhawat and Rohit Kanyan proudly captured the silver and bronze medals, contributing to the host nation's medal tally.

Excitement continues as the competition advances to the 10m air pistol finals, with esteemed junior athletes like Kapil Bainsla and Rashmika Sahgal set to lead their teams. Meanwhile, skeet qualifications begin, setting the stage for more thrilling contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)