Left Menu

India's Golden Sweep at ISSF Junior World Cup

India's young shooters shone at the ISSF Junior World Cup, securing all three medals in the women's 50m rifle prone event, and earning silver and bronze in the men's category. Anushka Thokur led with gold, followed by Anshika and Aadhya. The competition continues with air pistol events and skeet qualifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:55 IST
India's Golden Sweep at ISSF Junior World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's youthful shooters demonstrated remarkable skill at the ISSF Junior World Cup, dominating the women's 50m rifle prone event by sweeping all three medals. Anushka Thokur took gold with an impressive score of 621.6, while Anshika and Aadhya Agrawal secured silver and bronze, respectively.

In the men's category, Individual Neutral Athlete Kamil Nuriakhmetov claimed gold, but India's Deependra Singh Shekhawat and Rohit Kanyan proudly captured the silver and bronze medals, contributing to the host nation's medal tally.

Excitement continues as the competition advances to the 10m air pistol finals, with esteemed junior athletes like Kapil Bainsla and Rashmika Sahgal set to lead their teams. Meanwhile, skeet qualifications begin, setting the stage for more thrilling contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnath Singh Leads Cleanliness Crusade at Army HQ

Rajnath Singh Leads Cleanliness Crusade at Army HQ

 India
2
Abbas Rallies UN for Palestinian Recognition Amid Gaza Crisis

Abbas Rallies UN for Palestinian Recognition Amid Gaza Crisis

 Global
3
Tragedy in Dallas: Assault on ICE Office Reflects Rising Political Violence

Tragedy in Dallas: Assault on ICE Office Reflects Rising Political Violence

 Global
4
The Mahanadi Water Dispute: A Political Quagmire?

The Mahanadi Water Dispute: A Political Quagmire?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025