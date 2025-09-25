India Set for Sri Lanka Showdown as Abhishek and Kuldeep Chase Asia Cup Records

As India gears up to face Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup Super Four finale on Thursday, the spotlight is firmly on opener Abhishek Sharma and spinner Kuldeep Yadav, both within striking distance of setting new T20I Asia Cup records. India has already secured a finals berth following strong victories against Pakistan and Bangladesh, while Sri Lanka has been eliminated after successive losses. Abhishek and Kuldeep are pivotal in India's bid to conclude the Super Four stage undefeated and approach the final with unyielding momentum.

Abhishek Sharma has been the tournament's standout batsman, having accumulated 248 runs in five innings at an average of 49.60 and a strike rate of 206.66, including two half-centuries and a top score of 75. He leads the run charts in the current Asia Cup. Abhishek is just 34 runs shy of surpassing Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan's record of 281 runs in last year's tournament. Additionally, he could break Virat Kohli's previous best by an Indian in a T20I Asia Cup, boasting 275 runs in 2016.

Equally impressive is Kuldeep Yadav, who has taken 12 wickets in five outings this tournament, averaging 8.08 with an economy of 5.65. His best figures of 4/7 highlight his match-winning capabilities. Kuldeep is one wicket away from setting a new record for the most wickets taken by a bowler in a single T20I Asia Cup. His exceptional performance raises hopes of surpassing both India's Hardik Pandya (14 wickets) and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga (16 wickets) for all-time top honors in the tournament's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)