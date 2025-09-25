Left Menu

Saim Ayub Hits Record Ducks as Bangladesh Dominate Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan's Saim Ayub struggled in the Asia Cup 2025, registering his fourth duck, surpassing Shahid Afridi for T20I ducks. In a crucial match against Bangladesh, Pakistan managed 135/8 with Mohammad Haris and Mohammad Nawaz top-scoring. Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman became the third-highest T20I wicket-taker with 151 wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:19 IST
Saim Ayub Hits Record Ducks as Bangladesh Dominate Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025
Saim Ayub. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Pakistan's cricketer Saim Ayub faced a challenging Asia Cup 2025, scoring his fourth duck in six innings, overshadowing Shahid Afridi's previous record for ducks in T20Is. Ayub's notable failure transpired in a pivotal match against Bangladesh, considered a de facto semifinal for Pakistan.

Ayub succumbed to Bangladesh's Mahedi Hasan for zero after three balls, highlighting his dismal run totaling 23 runs at an average of 3.8, with just one innings exceeding double figures. Previously, Shahid Afridi had eight ducks across 90 innings, while Ayub reached this in merely half that number.

The match turned in Bangladesh's favor after captain Jaker Ali opted to field first, restricting Pakistan to 135/8. Notably, Mustafizur Rahman marked his place in history, becoming the third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is and surpassing illustrious names such as New Zealand's Ish Sodhi and Bangladesh's Shakib al Hasan, bolstering his tally to 151 wickets with exceptional figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnath Singh Leads Cleanliness Crusade at Army HQ

Rajnath Singh Leads Cleanliness Crusade at Army HQ

 India
2
Abbas Rallies UN for Palestinian Recognition Amid Gaza Crisis

Abbas Rallies UN for Palestinian Recognition Amid Gaza Crisis

 Global
3
Tragedy in Dallas: Assault on ICE Office Reflects Rising Political Violence

Tragedy in Dallas: Assault on ICE Office Reflects Rising Political Violence

 Global
4
The Mahanadi Water Dispute: A Political Quagmire?

The Mahanadi Water Dispute: A Political Quagmire?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025