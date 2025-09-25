Saim Ayub Hits Record Ducks as Bangladesh Dominate Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan's cricketer Saim Ayub faced a challenging Asia Cup 2025, scoring his fourth duck in six innings, overshadowing Shahid Afridi's previous record for ducks in T20Is. Ayub's notable failure transpired in a pivotal match against Bangladesh, considered a de facto semifinal for Pakistan.

Ayub succumbed to Bangladesh's Mahedi Hasan for zero after three balls, highlighting his dismal run totaling 23 runs at an average of 3.8, with just one innings exceeding double figures. Previously, Shahid Afridi had eight ducks across 90 innings, while Ayub reached this in merely half that number.

The match turned in Bangladesh's favor after captain Jaker Ali opted to field first, restricting Pakistan to 135/8. Notably, Mustafizur Rahman marked his place in history, becoming the third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is and surpassing illustrious names such as New Zealand's Ish Sodhi and Bangladesh's Shakib al Hasan, bolstering his tally to 151 wickets with exceptional figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)