UP Yoddhas Triumph in Nail-Biting Kabaddi Showdown

UP Yoddhas displayed exceptional skill and composure to defeat Bengaluru Bulls 6-5 in a tie-breaker, following a 36-36 deadlock in regulation time. Bhavani Rajput led UP with 10 points. They will next face Gujarat Giants while Bengaluru will meet Puneri Paltan soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:32 IST
In a thrilling encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, UP Yoddhas emerged victorious against Bengaluru Bulls, clinching a 6-5 win in a dramatic tie-breaker session. This marks their second consecutive victory in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League campaign.

The game was intensely contested with the scores tied at 36-36 after regulation play. Bhavani Rajput's stellar performance, scoring 10 crucial points, was instrumental in UP's success. He received robust support from teammates Gagan Gowda, Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Singh, and Guman Singh, who chipped in with vital points.

With this win, UP Yoddhas gear up for their next match against Gujarat Giants in New Delhi on September 29. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls are set to face Puneri Paltan on October 2, as the tournament intensifies.

