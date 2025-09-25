India U-17 Triumphs Over Nepal to Reach SAFF U-17 Championship Final

The India U-17 men's national team claimed a commanding 3-0 victory over Nepal, securing their place in the SAFF U-17 Championship final held Thursday at the Racecourse International Stadium.

Dominating the semi-final, the defending champions finally translated their on-field superiority into a clear win, setting up an eagerly awaited title clash against Bangladesh, who previously ousted Pakistan 2-0 in their semi-final bout.

Though India controlled the first half, a relentless Nepal defense kept the scoreline goalless. The young Indian squad, under coach Bibiano Fernandes, demonstrated advanced tactical skills, convincingly overpowering Nepal through strategic plays while addressing occasional finishing issues which they eventually overcame.

(With inputs from agencies.)