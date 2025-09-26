Left Menu

Canada's Rugby Squad Eyes Historic World Cup Triumph Against Hosts England

Canada's women's rugby team will face England in the World Cup final with an unchanged lineup. Coach Kevin Rouet highlighted the contributions of all squad members, not just those on the field. Despite a challenging history against England, the team remains confident after recent strong performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 00:03 IST
Canada's women's rugby team has maintained its consistent strategy by choosing an unchanged starting lineup and bench for their third consecutive match as they gear up to face England in the Women's Rugby World Cup final this Saturday.

Impressively defeating New Zealand 34-19 in the semi-finals, Canada is channeling last week's momentum. Coach Kevin Rouet emphasized the vital role played by all squad members, including those not listed for the knockout rounds, recognizing their dedication throughout the tournament as a foundational element of the team's potential success.

Facing an intimidating record against England, Canada remains optimistic. While historically challenging, recent performances and experiences promise greater preparedness and confidence as they step onto the pitch in front of a massive 82,000-strong crowd at Twickenham.

