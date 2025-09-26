Bethpage Black's Softer Challenge at Ryder Cup
Bethpage Black, known for its challenging setup, presents a more relaxed course for the Ryder Cup. With reduced rough and softened conditions, expectations for lower scores are high. U.S. holds a slight betting edge, while Europe aims to retain the cup. Off-course, players juggle personal and professional commitments.
- Country:
- United States
The famed Bethpage Black course, typically known as a challenging ground, appears less daunting this week as it hosts the Ryder Cup. The course now features a more manageable rough, and recent rain has softened the greens, prompting expectations for golfers to achieve lower scores than usual in major championships.
This alteration in conditions has made the U.S. team a slight betting favorite against Europe, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. As players prepare to tee off, the course's challenges remain, especially the notorious back nine.
Off the course, players like Matt Fitzpatrick face personal decisions, choosing family commitments over the event due to past unfavorable experiences. Captains from both teams have clarified their intentions and remarks made during the opening ceremonies, emphasizing the pride and spirit of competition in this prestigious tournament.