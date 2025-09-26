Left Menu

Bethpage Black's Softer Challenge at Ryder Cup

Bethpage Black, known for its challenging setup, presents a more relaxed course for the Ryder Cup. With reduced rough and softened conditions, expectations for lower scores are high. U.S. holds a slight betting edge, while Europe aims to retain the cup. Off-course, players juggle personal and professional commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Farmingdale | Updated: 26-09-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 09:18 IST
Bethpage Black's Softer Challenge at Ryder Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The famed Bethpage Black course, typically known as a challenging ground, appears less daunting this week as it hosts the Ryder Cup. The course now features a more manageable rough, and recent rain has softened the greens, prompting expectations for golfers to achieve lower scores than usual in major championships.

This alteration in conditions has made the U.S. team a slight betting favorite against Europe, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. As players prepare to tee off, the course's challenges remain, especially the notorious back nine.

Off the course, players like Matt Fitzpatrick face personal decisions, choosing family commitments over the event due to past unfavorable experiences. Captains from both teams have clarified their intentions and remarks made during the opening ceremonies, emphasizing the pride and spirit of competition in this prestigious tournament.

TRENDING

1
South Korea's Former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Trial: Fresh Charges Unveiled

South Korea's Former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Trial: Fresh Charges Unveile...

 South Korea
2
Trump's TikTok Deal: Empowering American Investors

Trump's TikTok Deal: Empowering American Investors

 Global
3
China's AI Boom Propels Stock Markets Amid Mixed Trends

China's AI Boom Propels Stock Markets Amid Mixed Trends

 China
4
Gary Stead Returns to New Zealand Cricket as High-Performance Coach

Gary Stead Returns to New Zealand Cricket as High-Performance Coach

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025