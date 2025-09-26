Bethpage Black's Softer Challenge at Ryder Cup

The famed Bethpage Black course, typically known as a challenging ground, appears less daunting this week as it hosts the Ryder Cup. The course now features a more manageable rough, and recent rain has softened the greens, prompting expectations for golfers to achieve lower scores than usual in major championships.

This alteration in conditions has made the U.S. team a slight betting favorite against Europe, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. As players prepare to tee off, the course's challenges remain, especially the notorious back nine.

Off the course, players like Matt Fitzpatrick face personal decisions, choosing family commitments over the event due to past unfavorable experiences. Captains from both teams have clarified their intentions and remarks made during the opening ceremonies, emphasizing the pride and spirit of competition in this prestigious tournament.