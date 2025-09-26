Pakistan Eyes Historic Victory in Asia Cup Final Clash with India

Enduring consecutive losses to India in the Asia Cup hasn't shaken Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson's optimism as the teams prepare to face off this Sunday. After securing a spot in the final - their first summit clash in 41 years - Hesson stresses the importance of seizing this opportunity.

Despite India's previous victories, Hesson believes that the ultimate test lies in the final match, urging his players to focus on performance rather than past results. Pakistan confidently moved past Bangladesh, setting the stage for a historic showdown against their arch-rivals.

Addressing external pressures, including pending ICC hearings for players Farhan and Rauf, Hesson insists the team's focus remains on cricket. He counters criticism of their handling of spin bowlers by attributing issues to decision-making under challenging pitch conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)