Thrilling Clash: Indian Juniors Narrowly Defeated in Hockey Face-Off

The Indian junior women's hockey team encountered a narrow defeat, losing 2-3 to the Australian U21 squad at the National Hockey Centre on Friday. The score remained nil in the first half of the match, showcasing a taut contest between the two teams.

Australia broke the deadlock in the 36th minute as Bianca Zurrer brilliantly converted a penalty corner. Evie Sransby then extended the lead in the 45th minute with another penalty corner goal, putting the Australians two ahead.

India retaliated in the fourth quarter, closing the gap with Lalthantluangi's penalty corner conversion in the 47th minute and a field goal by Sonam in the 54th minute. However, Australia's Sammy Love struck in the 59th minute through a penalty corner to secure a home victory.