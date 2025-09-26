Left Menu

FIFA Bans Seven Players Over Forged Documents in Asian Cup Qualifier

Seven players, including Deportivo Alaves's Facundo Garces, were banned by FIFA for using forged documents to play in an Asian Cup qualifier for Malaysia against Vietnam. The players received a 12-month suspension, and the FAM was fined 350,000 Swiss francs for breaching FIFA's code.

Updated: 26-09-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:50 IST
In a significant disciplinary action, FIFA has imposed a year-long ban on seven players, involving Deportivo Alaves's Facundo Garces, for utilizing forged documentation in an Asian Cup qualifier for Malaysia against Vietnam.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee identified the violation under article 22, related to forgery and falsification, leading to a suspension from all football activities. This decision follows a thorough investigation after Malaysia's 4-0 triumph over Vietnam in the third round of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers.

Additionally, FIFA fined the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) 350,000 Swiss francs, while each player received a 2,000 Swiss franc penalty. The matter concerning player eligibility is now before the FIFA Football Tribunal and can be contested before the Appeals Committee.

