Left Menu

Barcelona's Injury Woes: Raphinha and Garcia Sidelined

Barcelona faces growing injury setbacks as Raphinha and keeper Joan Garcia join the sidelined list. Raphinha will miss around three weeks due to a hamstring injury, while Garcia is set to undergo knee surgery that will keep him out for up to six weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:00 IST
Barcelona's Injury Woes: Raphinha and Garcia Sidelined
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Barcelona, grappling with a wave of injuries, announced on Friday that both forward Raphinha and goalkeeper Joan Garcia have joined the club's list of sidelined players. Raphinha suffered a hamstring injury projected to keep him out for approximately three weeks.

Meanwhile, Garcia, who ruptured the meniscus in his left knee, will require surgery, sidelining him for four to six weeks. This adds to the team's challenges, as they are already missing midfielder Gavi following knee surgery. Despite these setbacks, Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde are set to return this weekend.

Barcelona, positioned second in LaLiga and trailing Real Madrid by two points, will host Real Sociedad this Sunday. The team will then face Paris St Germain for an upcoming Champions League clash, severely affected by these injury concerns.

TRENDING

1
Prachanda Steps Down Amid Gen Z Uprising in Nepal

Prachanda Steps Down Amid Gen Z Uprising in Nepal

 Nepal
2
Starbucks' Interim Tech Leadership: The Digital Turnaround Plan

Starbucks' Interim Tech Leadership: The Digital Turnaround Plan

 Global
3
Historic Victory: Kerala School Wins Subroto Cup

Historic Victory: Kerala School Wins Subroto Cup

 India
4
Towards a Safer Nation: Technology at the Forefront of Disaster Management

Towards a Safer Nation: Technology at the Forefront of Disaster Management

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From defense to danger: How AI is rewriting rules of cybersecurity

GIS transforms global fight against toxic water pollution

AI governance approach turns ethics into actionable questions

Ethical dangers of recursive AI systems and digital human twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025