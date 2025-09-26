Barcelona's Injury Woes: Raphinha and Garcia Sidelined

Barcelona, grappling with a wave of injuries, announced on Friday that both forward Raphinha and goalkeeper Joan Garcia have joined the club's list of sidelined players. Raphinha suffered a hamstring injury projected to keep him out for approximately three weeks.

Meanwhile, Garcia, who ruptured the meniscus in his left knee, will require surgery, sidelining him for four to six weeks. This adds to the team's challenges, as they are already missing midfielder Gavi following knee surgery. Despite these setbacks, Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde are set to return this weekend.

Barcelona, positioned second in LaLiga and trailing Real Madrid by two points, will host Real Sociedad this Sunday. The team will then face Paris St Germain for an upcoming Champions League clash, severely affected by these injury concerns.