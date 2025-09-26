The Los Angeles Lakers have confirmed an extension for Coach JJ Redick after a successful initial season, as announced by general manager Rob Pelinka. The specific terms remain undisclosed as the team moves into the new season's training camp with a renewed focus.

Europe's team made waves at the Ryder Cup, securing a dominant 3-1 lead over the U.S. at Bethpage Black, with an electrifying performance that stifled the energy of the home crowd.

In baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their 12th NL West title in 13 seasons following a commanding 8-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, staking their claim for the upcoming wild-card series.

