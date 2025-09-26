Left Menu

Sports Highlights of the Week: Triumphant Triumphs and Tactical Moves

This week in sports highlights, the Los Angeles Lakers extended Coach JJ Redick's contract, Europe took an early Ryder Cup lead, and the Dodgers clinched the NL West title. Additionally, the Buffalo Bills face key player injuries, while both the Yankees and U.S. Ryder Cup team make strategic moves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Los Angeles Lakers have confirmed an extension for Coach JJ Redick after a successful initial season, as announced by general manager Rob Pelinka. The specific terms remain undisclosed as the team moves into the new season's training camp with a renewed focus.

Europe's team made waves at the Ryder Cup, securing a dominant 3-1 lead over the U.S. at Bethpage Black, with an electrifying performance that stifled the energy of the home crowd.

In baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their 12th NL West title in 13 seasons following a commanding 8-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, staking their claim for the upcoming wild-card series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

