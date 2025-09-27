Bryson DeChambeau: A Patriotic Miss at the Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau brought flair and patriotism to the Ryder Cup by carrying an American flag to the opening tee, even sharing a moment with U.S. President Donald Trump. However, his display did not yield the expected results for the American team.

The U.S. anticipated DeChambeau's prowess to give them an early advantage against Europe, but the golfer couldn't score in either match on Friday. DeChambeau and Justin Thomas lost to Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton in the morning, and later, alongside Ben Griffin, fell to Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose.

DeChambeau expressed disappointment after going 0-2, noting his efforts fell short against the formidable European duo. Despite creating scoring chances, his shots did not land at crucial moments. The U.S. will have to regroup and push harder as the tournament progresses.