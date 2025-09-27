Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Ups and Downs in Asia Cup Cricket Showdown

Sri Lanka's head coach, Sanath Jayasuriya, has addressed concerns about his team's performances against India in the Asia Cup Super 4s. Despite losing all three games, Jayasuriya is optimistic about their potential, attributing defeats to poor pitch adaptation and highlighting significant performances from Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-09-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 10:30 IST
Sanath Jayasuriya
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sri Lanka head coach Sanath Jayasuriya has downplayed any fears of a 'mental block' among his players against arch-rivals India following a nail-biting Super Over loss in the Asia Cup Super 4s.

The match saw India's left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh deliver an extraordinary Super Over performance, helping his team to victory after Sri Lanka impressively equaled India's 202 runs. Pathum Nissanka's explosive century was a highlight for Sri Lanka.

Despite Sri Lanka's failure to win in the Super 4s, Jayasuriya remains hopeful about his squad's potential. He acknowledged the adaptable challenge posed by pitch conditions but praised the team's batting strength, particularly the Nissanka-Perera partnership, which exhibited strategic risk-taking and adaptability.

