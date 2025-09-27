Sri Lanka's Ups and Downs in Asia Cup Cricket Showdown

Sri Lanka head coach Sanath Jayasuriya has downplayed any fears of a 'mental block' among his players against arch-rivals India following a nail-biting Super Over loss in the Asia Cup Super 4s.

The match saw India's left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh deliver an extraordinary Super Over performance, helping his team to victory after Sri Lanka impressively equaled India's 202 runs. Pathum Nissanka's explosive century was a highlight for Sri Lanka.

Despite Sri Lanka's failure to win in the Super 4s, Jayasuriya remains hopeful about his squad's potential. He acknowledged the adaptable challenge posed by pitch conditions but praised the team's batting strength, particularly the Nissanka-Perera partnership, which exhibited strategic risk-taking and adaptability.