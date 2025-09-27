Left Menu

Valiant Effort: India Grabs Silver at World Archery Para Championships

India's Sheetal Devi and Sarita secured a silver medal in the compound women's open team event at the World Archery Para Championships, losing to Turkey in the final. Despite starting strong with three 10s, they were outscored by Turkey. Ultimately, Turkey clinched the gold with a 152-148 victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwangju | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:47 IST
In an intense showdown at the World Archery Para Championships on Saturday, India's Sheetal Devi and Sarita earned a silver medal in the compound women's open team event, succumbing to a tenacious Turkish team in the final match.

The Indian duo initially commanded the competition, narrowly taking the first end with a 38-37 lead over Turkey's Oznur Cure Girdi and Bursa Fatma Un. However, the Turks retaliated fiercely in the second end, bringing the match to a standstill at 76-all with three perfect 10s and a nine.

As the contest progressed, the Indian pair's performance dipped under pressure, leading to a crucial shift in momentum. Despite early promise, their final end missteps, including a mere 36 points with a lower scoring arrow, allowed Turkey to clinch the gold medal in a tight 152-148 triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

