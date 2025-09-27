Valiant Effort: India Grabs Silver at World Archery Para Championships

In an intense showdown at the World Archery Para Championships on Saturday, India's Sheetal Devi and Sarita earned a silver medal in the compound women's open team event, succumbing to a tenacious Turkish team in the final match.

The Indian duo initially commanded the competition, narrowly taking the first end with a 38-37 lead over Turkey's Oznur Cure Girdi and Bursa Fatma Un. However, the Turks retaliated fiercely in the second end, bringing the match to a standstill at 76-all with three perfect 10s and a nine.

As the contest progressed, the Indian pair's performance dipped under pressure, leading to a crucial shift in momentum. Despite early promise, their final end missteps, including a mere 36 points with a lower scoring arrow, allowed Turkey to clinch the gold medal in a tight 152-148 triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)