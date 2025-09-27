Wallabies Coach Schmidt Criticizes Inconsistent Refereeing
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt criticized inconsistent refereeing after Australia lost 33-24 to New Zealand, missing their chance to reclaim the Bledisloe Cup. Schmidt highlighted referee Andrea Piardi's decisions, including crucial penalties, that affected the game's outcome. He urged players to adapt better to refereeing styles to improve future performances.
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has voiced concerns over inconsistent refereeing after his team's 33-24 defeat to New Zealand on Saturday, which dashed their hopes of reclaiming the Bledisloe Cup this year. The match saw referee Andrea Piardi penalize Australia 15 times, with many infractions occurring during crucial moments.
One significant decision was a yellow card for winger Harry Potter in the last 10 minutes when the Wallabies were narrowing New Zealand's lead. Schmidt noted that such inconsistencies make coaching more challenging and stressed the importance of players understanding the referee's expectations to avoid costly penalties.
Despite the loss, Schmidt praised his team's determination, acknowledging their resilience and ability to create scoring opportunities even against top-tier defenses. He emphasized the need for the Wallabies to adapt more effectively to refereeing styles, aiming to capitalize on clean breaks and maintain momentum in upcoming matches.
