Lions Roar to Victory: Brisbane Overpowers Geelong for AFL Grand Final Triumph

The Brisbane Lions marked a monumental victory by defeating the Geelong Cats by 47 points in the AFL Grand Final, securing their place as back-to-back champions on Saturday. A record crowd at Melbourne Cricket Ground witnessed livewire forward Charlie Cameron ignite the Lions' momentum with a series of electrifying plays.

Hugh McCluggage followed with stellar fourth-quarter contributions, while midfielder Will Ashcroft's standout performance earned him the Norm Smith Medal for the second time. With five championships in 25 years, Brisbane now asserts itself as a dominant force in the AFL landscape, raising its stature in modern football.

Despite Geelong's initial lead, the Lions' resilience shone through. While Geelong faced a humbling defeat, their captain Patrick Dangerfield graciously acknowledged Brisbane's superior gameplay. The thrilling encounter amplifies the competitive spirit and unpredictable outcomes that define Australian Rules football.

