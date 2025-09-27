Lions Roar to Victory: Brisbane Overpowers Geelong for AFL Grand Final Triumph
The Brisbane Lions clinched a decisive 47-point win over the Geelong Cats in the AFL Grand Final, securing consecutive championships. Key contributions from Charlie Cameron and Hugh McCluggage drove their victory. Midfielder Will Ashcroft earned his second Norm Smith Medal, further cementing the Lions' supreme status in modern Australian Rules football.
The Brisbane Lions marked a monumental victory by defeating the Geelong Cats by 47 points in the AFL Grand Final, securing their place as back-to-back champions on Saturday. A record crowd at Melbourne Cricket Ground witnessed livewire forward Charlie Cameron ignite the Lions' momentum with a series of electrifying plays.
Hugh McCluggage followed with stellar fourth-quarter contributions, while midfielder Will Ashcroft's standout performance earned him the Norm Smith Medal for the second time. With five championships in 25 years, Brisbane now asserts itself as a dominant force in the AFL landscape, raising its stature in modern football.
Despite Geelong's initial lead, the Lions' resilience shone through. While Geelong faced a humbling defeat, their captain Patrick Dangerfield graciously acknowledged Brisbane's superior gameplay. The thrilling encounter amplifies the competitive spirit and unpredictable outcomes that define Australian Rules football.
(With inputs from agencies.)