Swiatek Makes WTA History with China Open Victory

Iga Swiatek, Wimbledon champion, advances to the third round of the China Open, making WTA Tour history by securing 25+ wins at WTA-1000 events for three seasons. Concurrently, in Beijing, Mirra Andreeva and Emma Navarro also advanced. The men's tournament saw Jannik Sinner reach the quarterfinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-09-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 17:02 IST
  • Country:
  • China

Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek added another feather to her cap by defeating Yuan Yue 6-0, 6-3 on Saturday, securing her spot in the third round of the China Open. This victory marks a significant milestone in WTA Tour history.

According to the WTA, Swiatek's win in China made her the first player to achieve 25 or more victories at WTA-1000 events for three consecutive seasons. Swiatek, the top seed, is riding a wave of success, having recently triumphed at the Korea Open in Seoul. Her career boasts six Grand Slam singles titles, including four French Opens and the U.S. Open.

In additional matches, fourth-seeded Mirra Andreeva bested Zhu Lin 6-2, 6-2, while Emma Navarro surpassed Elena-Gabriel Ruse 6-3, 7-6 (0). While Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu geared up for their second-round fixtures, the men's ATP 500 tournament witnessed Jannik Sinner advance to the quarterfinals after defeating Terence Atmane.

(With inputs from agencies.)

