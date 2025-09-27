Epic Super Over Drama: India Edges Out Sri Lanka to Seal Final Spot

In a riveting Asia Cup match, India clinched victory against Sri Lanka after a nail-biting Super Over. Both teams fought fiercely, scoring 202 each, pushing the match into the high-stakes Super Over.

Arshdeep Singh's decisive wide yorkers in the final overs played a crucial role, limiting Sri Lanka to just two runs and securing two dismissals with assists from Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma. India's response was swift, reaching the target on the first ball, maintaining their unbeaten streak to enter the final against Pakistan.

Amidst this intense battle, Pathum Nissanka shone for Sri Lanka, scoring a 58-ball 107. Despite the setback, India's performance, led by determined bowling partnerships, showcased resilience and strategic mastery, ultimately outclassing Sri Lanka to head into the Asia Cup final.

(With inputs from agencies.)