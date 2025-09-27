Epic Super Over Drama: India Edges Out Sri Lanka to Seal Final Spot
In a thrilling Asia Cup encounter, India edged past Sri Lanka in a Super Over after both sides scored 202. Arshdeep Singh's stellar bowling in the Super Over secured India's victory, sending them unbeaten into the final. Pathum Nissanka's century was a highlight for Sri Lanka.
- Country:
- India
In a riveting Asia Cup match, India clinched victory against Sri Lanka after a nail-biting Super Over. Both teams fought fiercely, scoring 202 each, pushing the match into the high-stakes Super Over.
Arshdeep Singh's decisive wide yorkers in the final overs played a crucial role, limiting Sri Lanka to just two runs and securing two dismissals with assists from Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma. India's response was swift, reaching the target on the first ball, maintaining their unbeaten streak to enter the final against Pakistan.
Amidst this intense battle, Pathum Nissanka shone for Sri Lanka, scoring a 58-ball 107. Despite the setback, India's performance, led by determined bowling partnerships, showcased resilience and strategic mastery, ultimately outclassing Sri Lanka to head into the Asia Cup final.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arshdeep Singh's Super Over Masterclass: A Triumph with Wide Yorkers
India Clinches Victory Over Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Super Over Thrill
Umpiring Controversy Overshadows India's Thrilling Super Over Victory Against Sri Lanka
Thrilling Finish: India Clinches Victory Over Sri Lanka in Super Over Drama
India beat Sri Lanka via Super Over in last Super 4s match of Asia Cup.