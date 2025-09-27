New Zealand's Bronze Triumph at Women's Rugby World Cup
New Zealand secured the Bronze Final at the Women's Rugby World Cup, defeating France 42-26. Despite missing out on the final, New Zealand's decisive win marked their fifth consecutive World Cup victory over France. The intense match showcased impressive play, with stand-out performances from Renee Holmes and Braxton Sorensen-McGee.
New Zealand emerged victorious in the Bronze Final of the Women's Rugby World Cup on Saturday, defeating France 42-26. Over 50,000 fans witnessed the encounter, which preceded the final showdown between England and Canada.
Although the victory was bittersweet after being upset by Canada in the semi-finals, New Zealand continued their dominance over France, achieving their fifth consecutive World Cup win against the team. Despite a strong start by France, New Zealand took control and surged ahead thanks to key performances, including a three-try blitz just before halftime.
Renee Holmes' kicking prowess and the dynamic plays of winger Braxton Sorensen-McGee, who added to her impressive tournament tally, were pivotal in sealing the win, even as France mounted a spirited comeback. New Zealand's triumph, though not the one they initially sought, was celebrated passionately by the crowd.
