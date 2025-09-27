Left Menu

New Zealand's Bronze Triumph at Women's Rugby World Cup

New Zealand secured the Bronze Final at the Women's Rugby World Cup, defeating France 42-26. Despite missing out on the final, New Zealand's decisive win marked their fifth consecutive World Cup victory over France. The intense match showcased impressive play, with stand-out performances from Renee Holmes and Braxton Sorensen-McGee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 19:14 IST
New Zealand's Bronze Triumph at Women's Rugby World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand emerged victorious in the Bronze Final of the Women's Rugby World Cup on Saturday, defeating France 42-26. Over 50,000 fans witnessed the encounter, which preceded the final showdown between England and Canada.

Although the victory was bittersweet after being upset by Canada in the semi-finals, New Zealand continued their dominance over France, achieving their fifth consecutive World Cup win against the team. Despite a strong start by France, New Zealand took control and surged ahead thanks to key performances, including a three-try blitz just before halftime.

Renee Holmes' kicking prowess and the dynamic plays of winger Braxton Sorensen-McGee, who added to her impressive tournament tally, were pivotal in sealing the win, even as France mounted a spirited comeback. New Zealand's triumph, though not the one they initially sought, was celebrated passionately by the crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's UN Aviation Agency Setback: A Diplomatic Repercussion

Russia's UN Aviation Agency Setback: A Diplomatic Repercussion

 Global
2
Skipper Salman Agha: Express, But Respect!

Skipper Salman Agha: Express, But Respect!

 United Arab Emirates
3
Indian Teen Archer Sheetal Devi Strikes Gold at World Para Archery Championship

Indian Teen Archer Sheetal Devi Strikes Gold at World Para Archery Champions...

 South Korea
4
Assam's Icon Mourned: CID Probes Zubeen Garg's Mysterious Death

Assam's Icon Mourned: CID Probes Zubeen Garg's Mysterious Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025