New Zealand's Bronze Triumph at Women's Rugby World Cup

New Zealand emerged victorious in the Bronze Final of the Women's Rugby World Cup on Saturday, defeating France 42-26. Over 50,000 fans witnessed the encounter, which preceded the final showdown between England and Canada.

Although the victory was bittersweet after being upset by Canada in the semi-finals, New Zealand continued their dominance over France, achieving their fifth consecutive World Cup win against the team. Despite a strong start by France, New Zealand took control and surged ahead thanks to key performances, including a three-try blitz just before halftime.

Renee Holmes' kicking prowess and the dynamic plays of winger Braxton Sorensen-McGee, who added to her impressive tournament tally, were pivotal in sealing the win, even as France mounted a spirited comeback. New Zealand's triumph, though not the one they initially sought, was celebrated passionately by the crowd.

