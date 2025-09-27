Nuno Espirito Santo Takes Helm at West Ham

West Ham United has chosen Nuno Espirito Santo, the former manager of Nottingham Forest, as their new head coach. The decision follows the sacking of Graham Potter, who departed after an unsuccessful opening to the Premier League season.

Espirito Santo, known for his strategic prowess, joins on a three-year contract. His tenure at Nottingham Forest ended earlier this month amidst tensions with the club's owner, Evangelos Marinakis.

This appointment marks a new chapter for West Ham, hoping to revive their fortunes under Espirito Santo's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)