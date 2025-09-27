Left Menu

Bruno Fernandes Misses Penalty Again as United Struggles Continue

Bruno Fernandes missed a crucial penalty for the second time this season as Manchester United endured a 3-1 defeat to Brentford in the Premier League. With this loss, United's struggles deepen, having already been defeated by Arsenal, Manchester City, and Grimsby Town earlier this season.

Bruno Fernandes failed to convert a penalty kick for Manchester United, marking the second such miss this season, as the team fell 3-1 to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday. This defeat adds to United's mounting struggles, with three losses in their opening six matches.

Fernandes' missed opportunity came in the 76th minute when Brentford's goalkeeper, Caoimhín Kelleher, successfully blocked the shot. Earlier, United fell behind due to quick goals by Brazilian striker Igor Thiago, with Brentford's Mathias Jensen sealing their victory in stoppage time.

United manager Ruben Amorim acknowledged his team's failure to control the match, lamenting their inability to capitalize on last week's win over Chelsea. The club's ongoing challenges include defeats to Arsenal, Manchester City, and a surprising League Cup exit to Grimsby Town.

(With inputs from agencies.)

